2012 Nissan Rogue

124,068 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2012 Nissan Rogue

2012 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD 2.5L HeatedSeats BackUpCam

2012 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD 2.5L HeatedSeats BackUpCam

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,068KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9468009
  Stock #: 9005
  VIN: JN8AS5MV8CW353240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,068 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

