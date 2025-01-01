$4,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and economical sedan? Look no further than this sleek silver 2012 Nissan Versa S, available now at Five Star Auto. This well-maintained Versa boasts a practical four-door design, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and budget-friendly driving experience. This Versa has been driven 185,000 km, so you know it is a proven machine!
Inside, you'll find a comfortable gray interior designed for everyday practicality. The Versa S offers everything you need in a reliable daily driver. This sedan is a smart choice for anyone seeking a dependable vehicle without breaking the bank. Visit Five Star Auto today and take this Versa for a test drive!
Here are five of the Versa's standout features:
- Fuel-Sipping Efficiency: Save money at the pump with its economical 4-cylinder engine, perfect for those long commutes or city driving.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth automatic transmission.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride for you and your passengers.
- Reliable Performance: Known for its dependability, the Nissan Versa is a great choice.
- Practical Sedan Design: The four-door sedan body style offers easy access and ample cargo space.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
