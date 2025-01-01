Menu
2012 Nissan Versa

Looking for a reliable and economical sedan? Look no further than this sleek silver 2012 Nissan Versa S, available now at Five Star Auto. This well-maintained Versa boasts a practical four-door design, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and budget-friendly driving experience. This Versa has been driven 185,000 km, so you know it is a proven machine!

Inside, you'll find a comfortable gray interior designed for everyday practicality. The Versa S offers everything you need in a reliable daily driver. This sedan is a smart choice for anyone seeking a dependable vehicle without breaking the bank. Visit Five Star Auto today and take this Versa for a test drive!

Here are five of the Versa's standout features:

Fuel-Sipping Efficiency: Save money at the pump with its economical 4-cylinder engine, perfect for those long commutes or city driving.
Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth automatic transmission.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride for you and your passengers.
Reliable Performance: Known for its dependability, the Nissan Versa is a great choice.
Practical Sedan Design: The four-door sedan body style offers easy access and ample cargo space.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2012 Nissan Versa

185,000 KM

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Versa

S

2012 Nissan Versa

S

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1BC1CP5CL371213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and economical sedan? Look no further than this sleek silver 2012 Nissan Versa S, available now at Five Star Auto. This well-maintained Versa boasts a practical four-door design, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and budget-friendly driving experience. This Versa has been driven 185,000 km, so you know it is a proven machine!

Inside, you'll find a comfortable gray interior designed for everyday practicality. The Versa S offers everything you need in a reliable daily driver. This sedan is a smart choice for anyone seeking a dependable vehicle without breaking the bank. Visit Five Star Auto today and take this Versa for a test drive!

Here are five of the Versa's standout features:

  • Fuel-Sipping Efficiency: Save money at the pump with its economical 4-cylinder engine, perfect for those long commutes or city driving.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth automatic transmission.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride for you and your passengers.
  • Reliable Performance: Known for its dependability, the Nissan Versa is a great choice.
  • Practical Sedan Design: The four-door sedan body style offers easy access and ample cargo space.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2012 Nissan Versa