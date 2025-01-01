$12,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Porsche Cayenne
AWD 4dr S
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Major service just completed. Tune up, NEW tires, new T stat, coolant flush, valve cover gaskets, fluid change and so much more !! READY TO GO !!!
Experience the thrill of the open road in this sleek 2012 Porsche Cayenne AWD 4dr S, available now at Right Choice Auto. This powerful SUV combines luxury and performance, boasting an 8-cylinder engine that delivers exhilarating acceleration. The spacious interior is wrapped in black leather and features a premium sound system to enhance your driving experience. With its all-wheel drive system, this Cayenne is ready for any adventure, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring scenic backroads.
This Cayenne is in excellent condition with a comfortable 200,000km on the odometer. It's packed with features designed to enhance your comfort and safety, including anti-lock brakes, cruise control, power windows, a sunroof, and a security system.
Here are five key features that make this Cayenne truly stand out:
- 8-Cylinder Engine: Unleash the raw power of this Porsche with every press of the accelerator.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to the advanced AWD system.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite tunes with the high-quality audio system.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the convenience of a sunroof.
- Luxury Leather Interior: Experience comfort and style in the meticulously crafted leather interior.
Visit Right Choice Auto today to see this exceptional 2012 Porsche Cayenne AWD 4dr S in person.
Vehicle Features
905-878-1797