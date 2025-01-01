Menu
Major service just completed. Tune up, NEW tires, new T stat, coolant flush, valve cover gaskets, fluid change, HIGH PRESSURE FUEL PUMP and so much more !! READY TO GO !!!CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a powerful and stylish SUV that turns heads? Look no further than this 2012 Porsche Cayenne S, now available at Right Choice Auto. This luxurious SUV packs a 4.8L engine that delivers exhilarating performance, making every drive an adventure. Its all-wheel-drive system provides exceptional grip and handling, ensuring confidence on any road condition. The Cayenne Ss spacious interior offers comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers, with premium materials and features that elevate the driving experience.

This pre-owned Porsche Cayenne S has 200,000km on the odometer, but its well-maintained condition ensures a smooth and enjoyable ride for many years to come.

Here are five features that make this Cayenne S stand out:

Powerful 4.8L Engine: Experience exhilarating acceleration and effortless power with the Cayenne Ss robust engine.
All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy exceptional traction and handling in all weather conditions thanks to the advanced all-wheel-drive system.
Luxurious Interior: Indulge in premium materials and comfortable seating, creating a sophisticated and relaxing driving environment.
Spacious Cabin: The Cayenne S offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both everyday commutes and weekend adventures.
Porsche Prestige: Own a piece of automotive history with a renowned brand known for its performance, luxury, and style.

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
200,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP1AB2A25CLA47987

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Major service just completed. Tune up, NEW tires, new T stat, coolant flush, valve cover gaskets, fluid change, HIGH PRESSURE FUEL PUMP and so much more !! READY TO GO !!!CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a powerful and stylish SUV that turns heads? Look no further than this 2012 Porsche Cayenne S, now available at Right Choice Auto. This luxurious SUV packs a 4.8L engine that delivers exhilarating performance, making every drive an adventure. Its all-wheel-drive system provides exceptional grip and handling, ensuring confidence on any road condition. The Cayenne S's spacious interior offers comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers, with premium materials and features that elevate the driving experience.

This pre-owned Porsche Cayenne S has 200,000km on the odometer, but its well-maintained condition ensures a smooth and enjoyable ride for many years to come.

Here are five features that make this Cayenne S stand out:

  1. Powerful 4.8L Engine: Experience exhilarating acceleration and effortless power with the Cayenne S's robust engine.
  2. All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy exceptional traction and handling in all weather conditions thanks to the advanced all-wheel-drive system.
  3. Luxurious Interior: Indulge in premium materials and comfortable seating, creating a sophisticated and relaxing driving environment.
  4. Spacious Cabin: The Cayenne S offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both everyday commutes and weekend adventures.
  5. Porsche Prestige: Own a piece of automotive history with a renowned brand known for its performance, luxury, and style.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

