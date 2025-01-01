$12,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Porsche Cayenne
S
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Major service just completed. Tune up, NEW tires, new T stat, coolant flush, valve cover gaskets, fluid change, HIGH PRESSURE FUEL PUMP and so much more !! READY TO GO !!!CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a powerful and stylish SUV that turns heads? Look no further than this 2012 Porsche Cayenne S, now available at Right Choice Auto. This luxurious SUV packs a 4.8L engine that delivers exhilarating performance, making every drive an adventure. Its all-wheel-drive system provides exceptional grip and handling, ensuring confidence on any road condition. The Cayenne S's spacious interior offers comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers, with premium materials and features that elevate the driving experience.
This pre-owned Porsche Cayenne S has 200,000km on the odometer, but its well-maintained condition ensures a smooth and enjoyable ride for many years to come.
Here are five features that make this Cayenne S stand out:
- Powerful 4.8L Engine: Experience exhilarating acceleration and effortless power with the Cayenne S's robust engine.
- All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy exceptional traction and handling in all weather conditions thanks to the advanced all-wheel-drive system.
- Luxurious Interior: Indulge in premium materials and comfortable seating, creating a sophisticated and relaxing driving environment.
- Spacious Cabin: The Cayenne S offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both everyday commutes and weekend adventures.
- Porsche Prestige: Own a piece of automotive history with a renowned brand known for its performance, luxury, and style.
