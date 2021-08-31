2012 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Certified WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
Super clean LONGHORN EDITION. Fully fully loaded with huge sunroof, heated leather seats and so much more. SUPER CLEAN. 1 owner with NO ACCIDENTS!! Dealer serviced, recent tires, brakes, FULL tune up with new plugs and coils. Updated CAM and new lifters. Known issue. Runs and drives like a new truck. Very well maintained and it shows. Just a beautiful well sorted truck. Reday to go anywhere !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2