2012 RAM 1500

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

LARAMIE LONGHORN

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8070418
  • VIN: 1C6RD7PT5CS278090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Super clean LONGHORN EDITION. Fully fully loaded with huge sunroof, heated leather seats and so much more. SUPER CLEAN. 1 owner with NO ACCIDENTS!! Dealer serviced, recent tires, brakes, FULL tune up with new plugs and coils. Updated CAM and new lifters. Known issue. Runs and drives like a new truck. Very well maintained and it shows. Just a beautiful well sorted truck. Reday to go anywhere !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

