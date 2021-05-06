Menu
2012 Subaru Forester

89,890 KM

Details Description Features

$14,458

+ tax & licensing
Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

5dr Wgn Auto 2.5X Limited

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

89,890KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7062752
  • Stock #: 411461
  • VIN: JF2SHCDC9CH411461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MARINE BLUE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,890 KM

Vehicle Description

PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE ! FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!, 

ACCIDENT FREE, NO CLAIMS ..

WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER '19" YEARS !

PANORAMIC MOONROOF, POWER HEATRED SEATING, FULLY LOADED !

EACH OF OUR VEHICLES, GOES THROUGH A 'RIGID" CERTIFICATION PROCESS !

A VERY DESIRABLE VEHICLE !

WE HAVE FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO ATTEND TO ALL FINANCING NEEDS, AS WE DEAL WITH MULTIPLE LENDERS !

A VERY WELL APPOINTED SUV, AND VERY SOUGHT AFTER !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

