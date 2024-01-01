Menu
2012 Toyota Prius

55,949 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Prius

5DR HB

2012 Toyota Prius

5DR HB

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,949KM
VIN JTDKN3DU3C5378667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,949 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 55,949 KMS !! 

Looking for a fuel-efficient and reliable vehicle that's perfect for city driving? Look no further than this 2012 Toyota Prius 5dr HB, available at Brant County Ford. This sleek sedan boasts a 4-cylinder hybrid engine paired with a CVT transmission, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride. With only 55,949km on the odometer, this Prius is practically brand new, offering you years of worry-free driving.

Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like heated mirrors, keyless entry, and power windows. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. Plus, the tilt steering wheel and cruise control make every drive a breeze. This Prius is also equipped with a rear window defroster, security system, and traction control, giving you peace of mind no matter the weather or road conditions.

Here are five features that will make you say "Wow!":

  • Hybrid Technology: Experience incredible fuel efficiency and reduced emissions with this innovative powertrain.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures.
  • Safety First: Rest assured with a comprehensive suite of safety features designed to protect you and your passengers.
  • Keyless Entry and Power Features: Convenience at your fingertips with keyless entry, power windows, power locks, and power mirrors.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather with heated mirrors that provide clear visibility even in cold conditions.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2012 Toyota Prius