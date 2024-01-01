$17,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Prius
5DR HB
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,949 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 55,949 KMS !!
Looking for a fuel-efficient and reliable vehicle that's perfect for city driving? Look no further than this 2012 Toyota Prius 5dr HB, available at Brant County Ford. This sleek sedan boasts a 4-cylinder hybrid engine paired with a CVT transmission, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride. With only 55,949km on the odometer, this Prius is practically brand new, offering you years of worry-free driving.
Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like heated mirrors, keyless entry, and power windows. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. Plus, the tilt steering wheel and cruise control make every drive a breeze. This Prius is also equipped with a rear window defroster, security system, and traction control, giving you peace of mind no matter the weather or road conditions.
Here are five features that will make you say "Wow!":
- Hybrid Technology: Experience incredible fuel efficiency and reduced emissions with this innovative powertrain.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures.
- Safety First: Rest assured with a comprehensive suite of safety features designed to protect you and your passengers.
- Keyless Entry and Power Features: Convenience at your fingertips with keyless entry, power windows, power locks, and power mirrors.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather with heated mirrors that provide clear visibility even in cold conditions.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
