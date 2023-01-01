Menu
2012 Toyota Tacoma

170,946 KM

Details Description Features

$20,924

+ tax & licensing
Route 24 Auto

519-732-7478

Access Cab V6 Auto 4WD

Location

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-732-7478

170,946KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9928988
  • Stock #: T039637
  • VIN: 5TFUU4EN2CX039637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,946 KM

Vehicle Description

Description
Certified, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Lane Keep Assist!
Buy this vehicle today at Route 24 Auto here in Brantford. We want your vehicle. Please call or text Ken 226-753-3585/Ezio 519-732-7478 for complete details.
For sale today on our lot in Brantford, Our Tacoma has a sturdy reputation for reliability and quality. The Tacoma is on par with many of its full-size competitors. Some of the new features include a 4.0L V6 engine, automatic transmission, air conditioning, soft tonneau cover, a second set of wheels (including a really nice set of 4 alloy rims and seasonal tires), Back Rack, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera and much more. If that is not enough, a price tag that's significantly lower than most comparable big trucks should help seal the deal.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://route24auto.ca/financing/
Buy this vehicle now. See dealer for details.
Having well over 20 years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best product quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory when purchasing and developed safeguards to weed out problem vehicles. Route 24 Auto takes pride in offering abroad range of financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy and consumer proposal. Please call or text Ezio 519-732-7478 for complete details.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Safety

Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
4x4
Fully loaded
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security

Route 24 Auto

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

