2012 Volkswagen Beetle

$12,888 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 3 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8093395

8093395 Stock #: P7573

P7573 VIN: 3VWJX7AT5CM630757

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # P7573

Mileage 130,352 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.