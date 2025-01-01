$9,299+ taxes & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.5L Auto Sportline
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.5L Auto Sportline
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto is excited to offer this sleek 2012 Volkswagen Jetta Sportline in a classic white exterior with a sophisticated black interior. This well-maintained Jetta is powered by a responsive 2.5L engine and paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making every drive a pleasure. With only 120,000km on the odometer, this car is ready for many more adventures. Its practical sedan design combined with its sporty trim makes it an ideal choice for both daily commutes and weekend getaways.
This 2012 Jetta Sportline has a lot to offer. The spacious interior provides comfortable seating for five, while the front-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various road conditions. It's a great choice for anyone looking for a dependable and fun-to-drive car.
Here are five features you'll love:
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 2.5L engine balances power and fuel economy, perfect for both city driving and longer trips.
- Sportline Style: Enjoy the sporty look and feel that the Sportline trim brings to the Jetta, enhancing its overall appeal.
- Automatic Transmission: The seamless automatic transmission makes for a stress-free and enjoyable driving experience.
- Classic Colour Combination: The clean white exterior paired with the sleek black interior creates a timeless and elegant aesthetic.
- Reliable Volkswagen Engineering: Benefit from Volkswagen's reputation for quality and durability, ensuring this car will serve you well for years to come.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-878-1797