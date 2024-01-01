$12,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan
Location
Auto Step
446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
647-819-1717
Certified
$12,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,200 KM
Vehicle Description
• FULLY CERTIFIED with Experienced Mechanic
• FREE 3 Years Extended Warranty for Transmission, Engine and Power train $1000 per claim, $250 is deductible
• Free Verified Carfax report and clean title (No Accident)
• Detailed inside and outside
• Financing with Prime Lenders with best rates
Volkswagen 2012 ,2.5L AWD, 4 cylinders, 168205km, 4 doors, Power windows, AC, heated seats, Keyless entry, sunroof, cruise control. Price $12995+HST+Plates
