<p>• FULLY CERTIFIED with Experienced Mechanic </p><p>• FREE 3 Years Extended Warranty for Transmission, Engine and Power train $1000 per claim, $250 is deductible </p><p>• Free Verified Carfax report and clean title (No Accident)</p><p>• Detailed inside and outside</p><p>• Financing with Prime Lenders with best rates</p><p> </p><p>Volkswagen 2012 ,2.5L AWD, 4 cylinders, 168205km, 4 doors, Power windows, AC, heated seats, Keyless entry, sunroof, cruise control. Price $12995+HST+Plates</p>

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

168,200 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGBV7AX8CW001327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,200 KM

Vehicle Description

• FULLY CERTIFIED with Experienced Mechanic 

• FREE 3 Years Extended Warranty for Transmission, Engine and Power train $1000 per claim, $250 is deductible 

• Free Verified Carfax report and clean title (No Accident)

• Detailed inside and outside

• Financing with Prime Lenders with best rates

 

Volkswagen 2012 ,2.5L AWD, 4 cylinders, 168205km, 4 doors, Power windows, AC, heated seats, Keyless entry, sunroof, cruise control. Price $12995+HST+Plates

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

Auto Step

Auto Step

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Step

647-819-1717

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan