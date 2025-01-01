$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV? Check out this stunning 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline, available now at Right Choice Auto! This stylish blue Tiguan offers a comfortable black interior and is ready to take on any adventure. With its fuel-efficient 2L engine, automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive, this Tiguan delivers a smooth and confident driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road. This well-maintained SUV has 120,000km on the odometer and is ready for its next chapter with you!
Here are some of the features that make this Tiguan stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and enjoy enhanced traction and control in all weather conditions.
- Spacious Interior: Comfortably seats five passengers and offers plenty of cargo space for your gear.
- Automatic Transmission: Provides effortless shifting for a relaxed driving experience.
- Fuel-Efficient 2L Engine: Delivers a great balance of performance and fuel economy.
- Stylish Design: The sleek blue exterior and sporty design will turn heads wherever you go.
Vehicle Features
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
