Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV? Check out this stunning 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline, available now at Right Choice Auto! This stylish blue Tiguan offers a comfortable black interior and is ready to take on any adventure. With its fuel-efficient 2L engine, automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive, this Tiguan delivers a smooth and confident driving experience, whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the open road. This well-maintained SUV has 120,000km on the odometer and is ready for its next chapter with you!

Here are some of the features that make this Tiguan stand out:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and enjoy enhanced traction and control in all weather conditions.
Spacious Interior: Comfortably seats five passengers and offers plenty of cargo space for your gear.
Automatic Transmission: Provides effortless shifting for a relaxed driving experience.
Fuel-Efficient 2L Engine: Delivers a great balance of performance and fuel economy.
Stylish Design: The sleek blue exterior and sporty design will turn heads wherever you go.

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

120,000 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

12875873

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGBV7AX0CW604157

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV? Check out this stunning 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline, available now at Right Choice Auto! This stylish blue Tiguan offers a comfortable black interior and is ready to take on any adventure. With its fuel-efficient 2L engine, automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive, this Tiguan delivers a smooth and confident driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road. This well-maintained SUV has 120,000km on the odometer and is ready for its next chapter with you!

Here are some of the features that make this Tiguan stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and enjoy enhanced traction and control in all weather conditions.
  • Spacious Interior: Comfortably seats five passengers and offers plenty of cargo space for your gear.
  • Automatic Transmission: Provides effortless shifting for a relaxed driving experience.
  • Fuel-Efficient 2L Engine: Delivers a great balance of performance and fuel economy.
  • Stylish Design: The sleek blue exterior and sporty design will turn heads wherever you go.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan