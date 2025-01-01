$11,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Acura TL
4dr Sdn Auto 2WD
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan with a powerful engine? Look no further than this 2013 Acura TL, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek black beauty boasts a 3.5L 6-cylinder engine that delivers smooth acceleration and plenty of power for all your driving needs. The black leather interior provides a luxurious and comfortable experience for you and your passengers. With 195,000km on the odometer, this Acura TL has plenty of life left in it.
This Acura TL comes packed with features to make every drive enjoyable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power everything, including windows, mirrors, and door locks. Stay comfortable year-round with automatic climate control and heated mirrors. And when you need a little extra comfort, the sunroof adds a touch of open-air luxury. Safety is also a top priority with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
This 2013 Acura TL is an excellent option for drivers looking for a well-maintained and feature-rich sedan. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take it for a test drive!
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
