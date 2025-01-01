Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan with a powerful engine? Look no further than this 2013 Acura TL, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek black beauty boasts a 3.5L 6-cylinder engine that delivers smooth acceleration and plenty of power for all your driving needs. The black leather interior provides a luxurious and comfortable experience for you and your passengers. With 195,000km on the odometer, this Acura TL has plenty of life left in it.</p><p>This Acura TL comes packed with features to make every drive enjoyable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power everything, including windows, mirrors, and door locks. Stay comfortable year-round with automatic climate control and heated mirrors. And when you need a little extra comfort, the sunroof adds a touch of open-air luxury. Safety is also a top priority with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.</p><p>This 2013 Acura TL is an excellent option for drivers looking for a well-maintained and feature-rich sedan. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take it for a test drive!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2013 Acura TL

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Acura TL

4dr Sdn Auto 2WD

Watch This Vehicle
12116133

2013 Acura TL

4dr Sdn Auto 2WD

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1737556073
  2. 1737556075
  3. 1737556079
  4. 1737556084
  5. 1737556089
  6. 1737556094
  7. 1737556098
  8. 1737556102
  9. 1737556107
  10. 1737556112
  11. 1737556118
  12. 1737556123
  13. 1737556127
  14. 1737556132
  15. 1737556137
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
195,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UUA8F26DA800423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan with a powerful engine? Look no further than this 2013 Acura TL, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek black beauty boasts a 3.5L 6-cylinder engine that delivers smooth acceleration and plenty of power for all your driving needs. The black leather interior provides a luxurious and comfortable experience for you and your passengers. With 195,000km on the odometer, this Acura TL has plenty of life left in it.

This Acura TL comes packed with features to make every drive enjoyable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power everything, including windows, mirrors, and door locks. Stay comfortable year-round with automatic climate control and heated mirrors. And when you need a little extra comfort, the sunroof adds a touch of open-air luxury. Safety is also a top priority with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.

This 2013 Acura TL is an excellent option for drivers looking for a well-maintained and feature-rich sedan. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take it for a test drive!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2013 Acura TL 4dr Sdn Auto 2WD for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Acura TL 4dr Sdn Auto 2WD 195,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Fiat 500 2dr HB Sport for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Fiat 500 2dr HB Sport 110,000 KM $7,299 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT 115,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2013 Acura TL