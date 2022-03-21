Menu
2013 Acura TSX

64,611 KM

Details Description Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2013 Acura TSX

2013 Acura TSX

TECH PKG | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV |ONLY 64K |1 OWNER

2013 Acura TSX

TECH PKG | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV |ONLY 64K |1 OWNER

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

64,611KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Stock #: P8205
  • VIN: JH4CU2F69DC800081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,611 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!   Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/ https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/ https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
DUAL AIRBAG
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

