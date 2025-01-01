$13,800+ tax & licensing
2013 Audi A8
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
$13,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,000KM
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Stunning Audi A8 Premium 150,000 kms .gps nav,sunroof,lane assist ,premium sound,air conditioned seats/ heated seats.rear concierge electric seats controls .new 21 inch Audi s8 wheels,brand new brakes all around. 38 year dealership, Hst applied.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
2013 Audi A8