Stunning Audi A8 Premium 150,000 kms .gps nav,sunroof,lane assist ,premium sound,air conditioned seats/ heated seats.rear concierge electric seats controls .new 21 inch Audi s8 wheels,brand new brakes all around. 38 year dealership, Hst applied.

2013 Audi A8

150,000 KM

Details Description

$13,800

+ tax & licensing
2013 Audi A8

12087835

2013 Audi A8

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,000KM

Vehicle Details

  Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning Audi A8 Premium 150,000 kms .gps nav,sunroof,lane assist ,premium sound,air conditioned seats/ heated seats.rear concierge electric seats controls .new 21 inch Audi s8 wheels,brand new brakes all around. 38 year dealership, Hst applied. 

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

2013 Audi A8