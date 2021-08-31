2013 Audi Allroad

$24,888 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 9 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7987143

7987143 Stock #: P7453

P7453 VIN: WA1UFCFL0DA174440

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P7453

Mileage 85,954 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.