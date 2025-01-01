$9,499+ tax & licensing
2013 Buick Enclave
Convenience
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 7 SEATER !!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2013 Buick Enclave Convenience, available now at Right Choice Auto! This stylish blue beauty boasts a comfortable beige interior and a powerful 3.6L engine, making it perfect for family adventures or everyday commutes. With its all-wheel drive system, you'll feel confident on any road, no matter the weather conditions.
This Enclave has seen its fair share of adventures with 200,000km on the odometer, but it's been meticulously maintained and is ready for many more. It offers all the convenience features you need, making every drive a pleasure.
Here are five of the Enclave's most enticing features:
- Spacious and Comfortable: The Enclave's spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families on the go.
- Powerful and Efficient: The 3.6L engine delivers plenty of power while still maintaining good fuel efficiency.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you have the traction you need in any weather condition.
- Sleek and Stylish: The Enclave's elegant design turns heads wherever you go.
- Convenience Features Galore: Enjoy features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable, including a comfortable interior, and user-friendly technology.
Ready to take this reliable and stylish SUV for a test drive? Visit Right Choice Auto today!
