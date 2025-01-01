Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 7 SEATER !!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2013 Buick Enclave Convenience, available now at Right Choice Auto! This stylish blue beauty boasts a comfortable beige interior and a powerful 3.6L engine, making it perfect for family adventures or everyday commutes. With its all-wheel drive system, youll feel confident on any road, no matter the weather conditions.</p><p>This Enclave has seen its fair share of adventures with 200,000km on the odometer, but its been meticulously maintained and is ready for many more. It offers all the convenience features you need, making every drive a pleasure.</p><p>Here are five of the Enclaves most enticing features:</p><ol><li><strong>Spacious and Comfortable:</strong> The Enclaves spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families on the go.</li><li><strong>Powerful and Efficient:</strong> The 3.6L engine delivers plenty of power while still maintaining good fuel efficiency.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind knowing you have the traction you need in any weather condition.</li><li><strong>Sleek and Stylish:</strong> The Enclaves elegant design turns heads wherever you go.</li><li><strong>Convenience Features Galore:</strong> Enjoy features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable, including a comfortable interior, and user-friendly technology.</li></ol><p>Ready to take this reliable and stylish SUV for a test drive? Visit Right Choice Auto today!</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2013 Buick Enclave

200,000 KM

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
2013 Buick Enclave

Convenience

12494497

2013 Buick Enclave

Convenience

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,000KM
VIN 5GAKVBKD1DJ200957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

