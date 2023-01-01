$10,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-759-7196
2013 Buick Encore
AWD - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10414332
- VIN: KL4CJESB0DB180199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing Available! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. Most income types accepted! $0 DOWN OAC.
CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - No Reported accidents on Carfax - All Wheel Drive, 4 Cylinder Turbocharged Engine, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, AUX, Power Options, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, and more.
Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!
With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets. $1000 coverage limit per claim.
At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Five Star Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.