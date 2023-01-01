Menu
2013 Cadillac XTS

53,133 KM

$25,888

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2013 Cadillac XTS

2013 Cadillac XTS

PREMIUM COLLECTION | AWD | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV

2013 Cadillac XTS

PREMIUM COLLECTION | AWD | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$25,888

53,133KM
Used
  • Stock #: P8947
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8947
  • Mileage 53,133 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
