2013 Chevrolet 2500HD

200,000 KM

Details Description

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

Silverado 4x4

Silverado 4x4

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8183541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Picker Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

very sought after Chevrolet Silverado 4 x 4 crew cab 6.8 ft short box. Spray in box liner, factory box cover, 6.0 L V8 gas automatic transmission, extremely well-maintained and in exceptional condition.

UPDATE as of February 9th 2021- We Remain OPEN by Appointment Only- Call or Text (905)308-2384- Jeff Stewart




No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.


Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)


We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.


Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca


Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.


You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.


Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.


1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

