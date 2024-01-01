$14,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Camaro
LT RS 2Door Coupe 3.6L Nav LeatherHeatedSeats
2013 Chevrolet Camaro
LT RS 2Door Coupe 3.6L Nav LeatherHeatedSeats
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
154,415KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G1FC1E38D9236541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 154,415 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
