<p>Carfax: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=Z55OudCt1PIWGjVWptE3%2BR%2BCFRRTAN7c rel=nofollow>https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=Z55OudCt1PIWGjVWptE3%2BR%2BCFRRTAN7c</a></p><p></p><p>Check us out on youtube: click here</p><p>Like us on Facebook: <a href=https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ rel=nofollow>https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/</a></p><p>We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.</p><p>Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.</p><p>At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.</p><p>To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.</p><p>We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.</p><p>All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.</p><p><a href=http://Munromotors.com rel=nofollow>Munromotors.com</a></p><p>Email: <u>sales@munromotors.com</u></p><p>Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.</p><p>Delivery is available. Ask for details</p><p>All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.</p>

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

21,840 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Corvette

Coupe Grand Sport 4LT

12736395

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

Coupe Grand Sport 4LT

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

226-212-5061

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,840KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1Y42DW2D5105674

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 105674
  • Mileage 21,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Keyless Entry

Automatic
RWD
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Used 1965 Chevrolet STINGRAY for sale in Brantford, ON
1965 Chevrolet STINGRAY 38,999 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Corvette StingRay 2dr Cpe 3LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Chevrolet Corvette StingRay 2dr Cpe 3LT 26,504 KM $59,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Corvette StingRay 2dr Z51 Cpe 3LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Chevrolet Corvette StingRay 2dr Z51 Cpe 3LT 51,068 KM $59,988 + tax & lic

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

226-212-XXXX

226-212-5061

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Munro Motors

226-212-5061

2013 Chevrolet Corvette