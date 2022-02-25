Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

0 KM

Details Description Features

$69,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Corvette

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

Coupe Grand Sport 4LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

Coupe Grand Sport 4LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

  1. 8403957
  2. 8403957
  3. 8403957
  4. 8403957
  5. 8403957
  6. 8403957
  7. 8403957
  8. 8403957
  9. 8403957
  10. 8403957
  11. 8403957
  12. 8403957
  13. 8403957
  14. 8403957
  15. 8403957
  16. 8403957
  17. 8403957
  18. 8403957
  19. 8403957
  20. 8403957
  21. 8403957
  22. 8403957
  23. 8403957
  24. 8403957
  25. 8403957
  26. 8403957
  27. 8403957
  28. 8403957
  29. 8403957
  30. 8403957
  31. 8403957
  32. 8403957
  33. 8403957
  34. 8403957
  35. 8403957
  36. 8403957
  37. 8403957
  38. 8403957
  39. 8403957
  40. 8403957
  41. 8403957
  42. 8403957
  43. 8403957
  44. 8403957
  45. 8403957
  46. 8403957
  47. 8403957
  48. 8403957
  49. 8403957
  50. 8403957
Contact Seller

$69,988

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8403957
  • Stock #: 102402
  • VIN: 1G1Y42DW9D5102402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 102402
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

60th Anniversary Corvette design package is presented in Arctic White as a Grand Sport Coupe 4LT on Diamond Blue Interior. 4LT provides you with MEM Memory Sport, Power Bolster & Lumbar Seats, Heated Seats with Embroidery, Custom Leather-Wrapped Interior Package with sueded microfiber seat inserts (perforated leather inserts with 60th Anniversary Design Package), two-tone leather seating surfaces and embroidered head restraints; Leather-Wrapped Instrument Panel Upper, Door Panel Uppers & Console Cover (all with contrasting stitching); and a special gunmetal pattern console trim plate, HUD Heads Up Display, Tilt & Telescopic Wheel, NAV with CD player, Bose Premium 9 Speaker System, Universal Remote, & Bluetooth. The Exterior has Special 60th Anniversary Silver Race Stripes, Special 60th Year Badging, Painted Removeable Roof, Grey Headlight Bezels, & Chrome Aluminum Wheels. This 6.2L turns out 436HP coupled to a 6 Speed Paddle Shift Automatic Transmission with NPP Exhaust. Magnetic Selective Ride Control provides you with the Tour or Sport driving settings as well as code Z51 Performance Suspension & Braking Packages. This is a gracious interpretation of the final year of the C6 generation. Carfax is clean.

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZZ%2fVfSLJysaYgIKyTQbVkUHEzmu%2fDHMG

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: click here

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Munro Motors

1985 Chevrolet Silve...
 46,299 KM
$45,988 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Mustang Sh...
 2,913 KM
$144,988 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Corve...
 8,357 KM
$74,988 + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory