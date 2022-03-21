2013 Chevrolet Corvette

$62,988 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 3 4 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8823509

8823509 Stock #: 107206

107206 VIN: 1G1Y32DW8D5107206

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Blue

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 107206

Mileage 45,340 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Additional Features Manual RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.