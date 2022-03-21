Menu
2013 Chevrolet Corvette

45,340 KM

Details Description Features

$62,988

+ tax & licensing
Coupe Grand Sport 4LT

Location

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

45,340KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8823509
  • Stock #: 107206
  • VIN: 1G1Y32DW8D5107206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

With 60 years of intuitive engineering, aggressive styling & advanced racing technology behind it, Grand Sport offers impressive performance & efficiency capabilities that keep it street-ready, track-ready, & ready to go. Wait until you drive it, when you experience the power of the 4:1:26 - that's a 0-60 time of under four seconds, a skid pad result of at least 1.0 g & an EPA -estimated 26 MPH highway. Vehicle Highlights include: Z16 Grand Sport Package, 60th Anniversary Design Package, Chrome Grand Sport Rims with Dark Grey Calipers, 4LT Interior Package with sueded Trim, White Removeable Roof, Rear Deck Spoiler, Stainless Steel Headers, Corsa Muffles, K&N Cold Air Intake, NAV Navigation, & Custom Trunk Separator. The eager 430 HP & attributes adopted from the track-ready Z06 give the Grand Sport a racing spirit with Corvette street credentials. The Broad Stance hints at its Power. The racing-bred Suspension with specific Stabilizer Bars, Stiffer Springs, & Shock Absorbers delivers superb handling performance. Other features include large 14" front & 13.4" rear Brake Rotors with 6 Piston Front Calipers & 4 Piston Rear Calipers for increased stopping power. The intensity bar is raised with the Manual Transmission that includes the Z52 Performance Package with Dry-Sump Oil System. The 60th Anniversary Package includes: Arctic White Exterior, Blue Diamond Leather Wrapped Interior, Sueded Microfiber Accents, Grey Painted Calipers, ZR1 Style Rear Spoiler, 60th Anniversary Badging on the Wheel Center Caps, Steering Wheel & Seat Head Restraints & optioned with the Full-length Silver Racing Stripes. 4LT provides you with MEM Memory Seats, Power Bolster & Lumbar Seats, Heated Seats with Embroidery, Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package (Suede Trim Pieces & Leather Dash), HUD Heads Up Display, Tilt & Power Telescopic Wheel, NAV Navigation with CD player, Bose Premium 9 Speaker System, Universal Remote, & Bluetooth. This 6.2L turns out 430HP coupled to a 6 Speed Manual Transmission with Corsa Exhaust that sounds aggressive. It's a gracious interpretation of the final year of the C6 generation with the collectability factor. Comes with a clean Carfax. This is here & available at Munro Motors so come down & have a look at this one for yourself, we look forward to seeing you real soon.

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=b9vh0cgiwLez4gKxe1HgDPghZ5S4IUZB

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: click here

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Manual
RWD

