$5,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic option for you! This well-maintained 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo is ready to hit the road. With its sleek sedan body style, this Cruze offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for easy handling in various driving conditions. This particular Cruze has 175,000 km on the odometer.
The 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Under the hood, you'll find a spirited 1.4L engine. Inside, you'll discover a comfortable cabin and the convenience of a four-door sedan. This Cruze is a great choice for anyone seeking a dependable and stylish vehicle.
Here are five standout features of this 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo:
- Turbocharged Power: Experience a thrilling boost of acceleration from the 1.4L turbo engine!
- Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with this Cruze's impressive fuel economy.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
- Spacious Interior: The Cruze offers a comfortable cabin for both driver and passengers.
- Reliable Performance: This Cruze is known for its dependability and longevity.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-878-1797