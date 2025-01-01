Menu
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic option for you! This well-maintained 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo is ready to hit the road. With its sleek sedan body style, this Cruze offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for easy handling in various driving conditions. This particular Cruze has 175,000 km on the odometer.

The 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Under the hood, youll find a spirited 1.4L engine. Inside, youll discover a comfortable cabin and the convenience of a four-door sedan. This Cruze is a great choice for anyone seeking a dependable and stylish vehicle.

Here are five standout features of this 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo:

Turbocharged Power: Experience a thrilling boost of acceleration from the 1.4L turbo engine!
Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with this Cruzes impressive fuel economy.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
Spacious Interior: The Cruze offers a comfortable cabin for both driver and passengers.
Reliable Performance: This Cruze is known for its dependability and longevity.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

175,000 KM

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

12621675

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB6D7259003

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic option for you! This well-maintained 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo is ready to hit the road. With its sleek sedan body style, this Cruze offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for easy handling in various driving conditions. This particular Cruze has 175,000 km on the odometer.

The 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Under the hood, you'll find a spirited 1.4L engine. Inside, you'll discover a comfortable cabin and the convenience of a four-door sedan. This Cruze is a great choice for anyone seeking a dependable and stylish vehicle.

Here are five standout features of this 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo:

  • Turbocharged Power: Experience a thrilling boost of acceleration from the 1.4L turbo engine!
  • Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with this Cruze's impressive fuel economy.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
  • Spacious Interior: The Cruze offers a comfortable cabin for both driver and passengers.
  • Reliable Performance: This Cruze is known for its dependability and longevity.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$5,999

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Chevrolet Cruze