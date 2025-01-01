Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, RS with LEATHER !!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a sleek and sporty sedan that's ready to hit the road? Check out this head-turning 2013 Chevrolet Cruze RS, available now at Right Choice Auto. This black beauty is the perfect blend of style and practicality, offering a comfortable interior and a fun driving experience. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Cruze is ready to handle your daily commute or weekend adventures with ease. This Cruze has 130,000km on the odometer.

Step inside and enjoy the Cruzes well-appointed cabin, designed with your comfort in mind. The sporty RS trim adds a touch of flair to the interior. Youll appreciate the convenience of its automatic transmission and the fuel efficiency of its 1.4L engine. This Cruze RS is a fantastic choice for those seeking a reliable and stylish vehicle.

Heres a look at some of the features:

Sporty RS Trim: Adding a touch of excitement to your drive.
Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go.
Fuel-Efficient 1.4L Engine: Save money at the pump.
Automatic Transmission: Makes driving effortless.
Comfortable Interior: Designed for enjoyable journeys.

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

RS

13184789

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

RS

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB8D7269381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Chevrolet Cruze