$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
RS
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
RS
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, RS with LEATHER !!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a sleek and sporty sedan that’s ready to hit the road? Check out this head-turning 2013 Chevrolet Cruze RS, available now at Right Choice Auto. This black beauty is the perfect blend of style and practicality, offering a comfortable interior and a fun driving experience. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Cruze is ready to handle your daily commute or weekend adventures with ease. This Cruze has 130,000km on the odometer.
Step inside and enjoy the Cruze's well-appointed cabin, designed with your comfort in mind. The sporty RS trim adds a touch of flair to the interior. You'll appreciate the convenience of its automatic transmission and the fuel efficiency of its 1.4L engine. This Cruze RS is a fantastic choice for those seeking a reliable and stylish vehicle.
Here's a look at some of the features:
- Sporty RS Trim: Adding a touch of excitement to your drive.
- Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go.
- Fuel-Efficient 1.4L Engine: Save money at the pump.
- Automatic Transmission: Makes driving effortless.
- Comfortable Interior: Designed for enjoyable journeys.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-878-1797