2013 Chevrolet Equinox

60,000 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

AWD 4DR LS

AWD 4DR LS

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

60,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10289997
  • VIN: 2GNFLCEKXD6279216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

LIKE NEW !!!!! only 60000kms, 1 owner, NO ACCIDENTS, no issues. Recent tires and brakes. Just a great ALL WHEEL DRIVE suv !!!

 Very clean, well looked after and it shows. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

