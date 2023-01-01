$14,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4DR LS
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
60,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10289997
- VIN: 2GNFLCEKXD6279216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
LIKE NEW !!!!! only 60000kms, 1 owner, NO ACCIDENTS, no issues. Recent tires and brakes. Just a great ALL WHEEL DRIVE suv !!!
Very clean, well looked after and it shows.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
