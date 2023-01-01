$8,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Nice clean Equinox... 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded with power convience package, bluetooth and more. Very very well looked after and maintained with recent tires, brakes tune up and more, Great suv, that has been well mainatined, REady to go anywhere !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
