Looking for a reliable and comfortable SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT from Right Choice Auto! This stylish red Equinox is perfect for navigating Canadian roads with ease. The spacious interior boasts black leather upholstery, providing a premium feel. With its 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, youll enjoy a smooth and efficient ride, perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures.

This Equinox comes packed with features to enhance your driving experience. It includes all the modern conveniences youd expect, like air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, cruise control, and power windows, doors, and mirrors. With a comfortable and spacious interior, you can relax and enjoy the ride. This Equinox is ready to take you wherever you need to go, and with only 115,000km on the odometer, its just getting started.

Here are 5 of the Equinoxs most sizzle-worthy features:

Sleek Red Exterior: Turn heads with this stylish Equinox, a true standout in any parking lot.
Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride in its roomy and well-appointed cabin.
Powerful and Efficient Engine: The 2.4L 4-cylinder engine provides plenty of power while delivering excellent fuel economy.
Packed with Features: Enjoy the comfort and convenience of modern amenities like power windows, doors, and mirrors, heated mirrors, and cruise control.
Low Mileage: This Equinox has only 115,000 km on the odometer, indicating a long life ahead.

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

115,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4dr LT w/1LT

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNALDEK5D6363878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a reliable and comfortable SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT from Right Choice Auto! This stylish red Equinox is perfect for navigating Canadian roads with ease. The spacious interior boasts black leather upholstery, providing a premium feel. With its 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a smooth and efficient ride, perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures.

This Equinox comes packed with features to enhance your driving experience. It includes all the modern conveniences you'd expect, like air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, cruise control, and power windows, doors, and mirrors. With a comfortable and spacious interior, you can relax and enjoy the ride. This Equinox is ready to take you wherever you need to go, and with only 115,000km on the odometer, it's just getting started.

Here are 5 of the Equinox's most sizzle-worthy features:

  • Sleek Red Exterior: Turn heads with this stylish Equinox, a true standout in any parking lot.
  • Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride in its roomy and well-appointed cabin.
  • Powerful and Efficient Engine: The 2.4L 4-cylinder engine provides plenty of power while delivering excellent fuel economy.
  • Packed with Features: Enjoy the comfort and convenience of modern amenities like power windows, doors, and mirrors, heated mirrors, and cruise control.
  • Low Mileage: This Equinox has only 115,000 km on the odometer, indicating a long life ahead.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Chevrolet Equinox