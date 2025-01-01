$9,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4dr LT w/1LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and comfortable SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT from Right Choice Auto! This stylish red Equinox is perfect for navigating Canadian roads with ease. The spacious interior boasts black leather upholstery, providing a premium feel. With its 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a smooth and efficient ride, perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures.
This Equinox comes packed with features to enhance your driving experience. It includes all the modern conveniences you'd expect, like air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, cruise control, and power windows, doors, and mirrors. With a comfortable and spacious interior, you can relax and enjoy the ride. This Equinox is ready to take you wherever you need to go, and with only 115,000km on the odometer, it's just getting started.
Here are 5 of the Equinox's most sizzle-worthy features:
- Sleek Red Exterior: Turn heads with this stylish Equinox, a true standout in any parking lot.
- Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride in its roomy and well-appointed cabin.
- Powerful and Efficient Engine: The 2.4L 4-cylinder engine provides plenty of power while delivering excellent fuel economy.
- Packed with Features: Enjoy the comfort and convenience of modern amenities like power windows, doors, and mirrors, heated mirrors, and cruise control.
- Low Mileage: This Equinox has only 115,000 km on the odometer, indicating a long life ahead.
Vehicle Features
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
+ taxes & licensing
