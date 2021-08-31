Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

170,000 KM

Details Description

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Malibu

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8012607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Very clean car !! Fully loaded LT model. Heated seats, upgraded audio and so much more. 2 owner car, NO ACCIDENTS. Just a great well maintained car. Just had a tune up. Recent tires and brakes done. Ready to go anywhere !! Always maintained properly. Local car.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2009 Pontiac Vibe Al...
 195,000 KM
$6,299 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Sentra 2...
 129,000 KM
$7,299 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Accent ...
 180,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory