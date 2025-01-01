Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 7 PASSENGER

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a versatile vehicle thats ready for anything? Check out this eye-catching 2013 Chevrolet Orlando from Right Choice Auto! This sleek blue SUV / Crossover is perfect for families and adventurers alike. With its spacious interior and practical design, the Orlando offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. This particular model boasts the LT w/2LT trim, ensuring a comfortable and well-equipped driving experience. It has 135,000km on the odometer.

Under the hood, youll find a reliable 2.4L engine, providing a balance of performance and fuel efficiency. The front-wheel-drive configuration ensures confident handling in various driving conditions. Step inside, and youll be greeted by a stylish black interior that complements the exterior beautifully. This Orlando offers a comfortable and enjoyable ride for all occupants.

Here are a few standout features youll love:

Family-Friendly Versatility: The Orlandos spacious interior is designed to accommodate passengers and cargo with ease, making it perfect for family outings.
Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 2.4L engine delivers a great balance of power and fuel economy.
Stylish Design: The exteriors blue colour and sleek design will turn heads wherever you go.
Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride with the black interior.
Well-Equipped Trim: The LT w/2LT trim offers a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience.

2013 Chevrolet Orlando

135,000 KM

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Orlando

4dr Wgn LT w/2LT

13164203

2013 Chevrolet Orlando

4dr Wgn LT w/2LT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL77P2ET9DK030582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile vehicle that's ready for anything? Check out this eye-catching 2013 Chevrolet Orlando from Right Choice Auto! This sleek blue SUV / Crossover is perfect for families and adventurers alike. With its spacious interior and practical design, the Orlando offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. This particular model boasts the LT w/2LT trim, ensuring a comfortable and well-equipped driving experience. It has 135,000km on the odometer.

Under the hood, you'll find a reliable 2.4L engine, providing a balance of performance and fuel efficiency. The front-wheel-drive configuration ensures confident handling in various driving conditions. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a stylish black interior that complements the exterior beautifully. This Orlando offers a comfortable and enjoyable ride for all occupants.

Here are a few standout features you'll love:

  • Family-Friendly Versatility: The Orlando's spacious interior is designed to accommodate passengers and cargo with ease, making it perfect for family outings.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 2.4L engine delivers a great balance of power and fuel economy.
  • Stylish Design: The exterior's blue colour and sleek design will turn heads wherever you go.
  • Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride with the black interior.
  • Well-Equipped Trim: The LT w/2LT trim offers a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Chevrolet Orlando