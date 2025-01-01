$8,999+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 7 PASSENGER
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a versatile vehicle that's ready for anything? Check out this eye-catching 2013 Chevrolet Orlando from Right Choice Auto! This sleek blue SUV / Crossover is perfect for families and adventurers alike. With its spacious interior and practical design, the Orlando offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. This particular model boasts the LT w/2LT trim, ensuring a comfortable and well-equipped driving experience. It has 135,000km on the odometer.
Under the hood, you'll find a reliable 2.4L engine, providing a balance of performance and fuel efficiency. The front-wheel-drive configuration ensures confident handling in various driving conditions. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a stylish black interior that complements the exterior beautifully. This Orlando offers a comfortable and enjoyable ride for all occupants.
Here are a few standout features you'll love:
- Family-Friendly Versatility: The Orlando's spacious interior is designed to accommodate passengers and cargo with ease, making it perfect for family outings.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 2.4L engine delivers a great balance of power and fuel economy.
- Stylish Design: The exterior's blue colour and sleek design will turn heads wherever you go.
- Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride with the black interior.
- Well-Equipped Trim: The LT w/2LT trim offers a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience.
Vehicle Features
