$20,424+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,424
+ taxes & licensing
Route 24 Auto
519-732-7478
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD CREW CAB 143.5"Hybrid Save on fuel, new tires and rims
Location
Route 24 Auto
534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-732-7478
$20,424
+ taxes & licensing
144,274KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9835154
- Stock #: G242164
- VIN: 3GCUKUEJ2DG242164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 144,274 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Hybrid, 6.0 L V8, Bluetooth
For sale today in Brantford, 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid Crew Cab Short Bed W/1SH. Its sophisticated hybrid system mated with a 6.0-liter V8. A pair of electric motors gives a total output of 379 horsepower, The truck will cruise along in full electric mode, on four or eight cylinders of the gasoline engine, or some combination thereof. Beautiful brand new Terrain Cruiser tires on this Silverado along with new DTD alloy rims, new APS iArmor Aluminum Side Steps, new Galaxy Auto Soft Roll-up tonneau cover, winter tires on rims and so much more...
Silverado 1500 Hybrid is powered by a 6.0-liter V8 supplemented by two 60-kilowatt electric motors supplied by a nickel-metal hydride battery pack under the rear seat. On its own, the V8 is rated at 332 hp and 367 pound-feet of torque. GM engineers say that combined output with the electric motors is 379 hp. The Hybrid's maximum tow rating is 6,100 pounds (5,900 pounds for 4WD) The base 1SH provides 18-inch alloy wheels that we have upgraded, rear privacy glass, heated mirrors, a locking tailgate, cruise control, full power accessories, remote ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, OnStar emergency communications, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.
To apply right now for financing use this link https://www.route24auto.ca/apply-now/
Buy this vehicle now. We want your vehicle. Please call or text Ken 226-753-3585 or Ezio 519-732-7478 or Ken 226-753-3585 for complete details.
Having well over 20 years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best product quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory when purchasing and developed safeguards to weed out problem vehicles. Route 24 Auto takes pride in offering abroad range of financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy and consumer proposal. Please call or text Ezio 519-732-7478 for complete details. o~o
Brantford Car Loans, Brant Car Loans, Cambridge Car Loans, Hamilton Car Loans, Woodstock Car Loans, Simcoe Car Loans, Brantford Auto Financing, Brant Auto Financing, Cambridge Auto Financing, Woodstock Auto Financing, Simcoe Auto Financing, Brantford Used Cars, Brant Used Cars, Cambridge Used Cars, Hamilton Used Cars, Woodstock Used Cars, Simcoe Used Cars, Used Cars, Cheap Cars. Used Trucks, Cheap Trucks. Ford Trucks, GMC Trucks, Chevrolet Trucks, HeyAuto, CarGurus, Finance This
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Route 24 Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Route 24 Auto
534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8