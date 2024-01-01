$9,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Trax
AWD 4DR LTZ
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
$9,999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
1 OWNER Car, NO ACCIDNETS, and ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!! LTZ ,odel so just LOADED, heated leather seats, HUGE power sunroof, much much more. Great package, top of the line model. Runs great, looks great, all ready to go !!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Vehicle Features
905-878-1797