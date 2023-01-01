Menu
2013 Chrysler 200

135,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Chrysler 200

2013 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX

2013 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10087488
  • VIN: 1C3CCBAb9DN553923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 750 per claim

Super clean, LX 200. Fully loaded with power package. NO ACCIDENTS, very nice car. Runs fantastic. No issues. HAs been well looked after and it shows

 FIANANCING AVAILABLE 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

