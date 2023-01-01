Menu
2013 Chrysler 200

135,000 KM

$9,699

+ tax & licensing
$9,699

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Chrysler 200

2013 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX

2013 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,699

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 1C3CCBAB9DN553923

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 135,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean 200 LX. Loaded with full power package, and more. NO ACCIDENTS, very very well looked after. Great car, ready to go with recent brakes and full tune up and more. Backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVERONE REAGRDLESS OF CREDIT!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Wheel Covers

