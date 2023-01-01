$9,699+ tax & licensing
$9,699
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2013 Chrysler 200
2013 Chrysler 200
4dr Sdn LX
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,699
+ taxes & licensing
135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10102371
- VIN: 1C3CCBAB9DN553923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Super clean 200 LX. Loaded with full power package, and more. NO ACCIDENTS, very very well looked after. Great car, ready to go with recent brakes and full tune up and more. Backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERONE REAGRDLESS OF CREDIT!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
