<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!</p><p>1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, nice clean 200. LX model, has convience package, bletooth and so much more. Has been well cared for with a great service history as well. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great car. </p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2013 Chrysler 200

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX

2013 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CCBAB9DN569619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, nice clean 200. LX model, has convience package, bletooth and so much more. Has been well cared for with a great service history as well. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great car. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Chrysler 200