$9,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Chrysler 200
4dr Sdn LX
2013 Chrysler 200
4dr Sdn LX
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C3CCBAB9DN569619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, nice clean 200. LX model, has convience package, bletooth and so much more. Has been well cared for with a great service history as well. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great car.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
2013 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT 135,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT 175,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE AWD 145,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Email Right Choice Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2013 Chrysler 200