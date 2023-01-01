Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!</p><p>Nice clean Journey SXT.. Lodaded with bluetooth, back up camera, DVD player and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS, very clean and well mainatained car and it shows. Recent brakes, tune up alighnment and more. In great shape and ready to go anywhere. Great cross over SUV </p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2013 Dodge Journey

135,000 KM

Details

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

2013 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG5DT637598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Nice clean Journey SXT.. Lodaded with bluetooth, back up camera, DVD player and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS, very clean and well mainatained car and it shows. Recent brakes, tune up alighnment and more. In great shape and ready to go anywhere. Great cross over SUV 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

