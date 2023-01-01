$9,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey
FWD 4DR SXT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Nice clean Journey SXT.. Lodaded with bluetooth, back up camera, DVD player and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS, very clean and well mainatained car and it shows. Recent brakes, tune up alighnment and more. In great shape and ready to go anywhere. Great cross over SUV
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
