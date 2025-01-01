$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey
AWD 4dr R/T
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. RUST PROOFED !!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian road throws your way? Check out this sharp 2013 Dodge Journey AWD R/T, available now at Right Choice Auto! This silver beauty is ready to turn heads while providing the space and capability you need for your busy life. With its sleek exterior and comfortable black interior, you'll be cruising in style. This Journey boasts a powerful 3.6L engine, perfect for city driving or weekend getaways. And with only 115,000km on the odometer, this SUV has plenty of life left to offer you.
This Dodge Journey is more than just a pretty face. It's packed with features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. Whether you're tackling winter weather or simply need extra room for passengers and cargo, this all-wheel-drive SUV has you covered. The automatic transmission ensures smooth shifts, allowing you to focus on the road ahead. This 2013 Journey is the perfect combination of practicality, style, and performance, making it an excellent choice for families and individuals alike.
Here are a few of the features that will make you fall in love with this vehicle:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Powerful 3.6L Engine: Experience responsive acceleration and a smooth ride.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- Stylish Silver Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving in any situation.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
