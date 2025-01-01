Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. RUST PROOFED !!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian road throws your way? Check out this sharp 2013 Dodge Journey AWD R/T, available now at Right Choice Auto! This silver beauty is ready to turn heads while providing the space and capability you need for your busy life. With its sleek exterior and comfortable black interior, youll be cruising in style. This Journey boasts a powerful 3.6L engine, perfect for city driving or weekend getaways. And with only 115,000km on the odometer, this SUV has plenty of life left to offer you.

This Dodge Journey is more than just a pretty face. Its packed with features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. Whether youre tackling winter weather or simply need extra room for passengers and cargo, this all-wheel-drive SUV has you covered. The automatic transmission ensures smooth shifts, allowing you to focus on the road ahead. This 2013 Journey is the perfect combination of practicality, style, and performance, making it an excellent choice for families and individuals alike.

Here are a few of the features that will make you fall in love with this vehicle:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
Powerful 3.6L Engine: Experience responsive acceleration and a smooth ride.
Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
Stylish Silver Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving in any situation.

2013 Dodge Journey

115,000 KM

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDDFG8DT615273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. RUST PROOFED !!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian road throws your way? Check out this sharp 2013 Dodge Journey AWD R/T, available now at Right Choice Auto! This silver beauty is ready to turn heads while providing the space and capability you need for your busy life. With its sleek exterior and comfortable black interior, you'll be cruising in style. This Journey boasts a powerful 3.6L engine, perfect for city driving or weekend getaways. And with only 115,000km on the odometer, this SUV has plenty of life left to offer you.

This Dodge Journey is more than just a pretty face. It's packed with features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. Whether you're tackling winter weather or simply need extra room for passengers and cargo, this all-wheel-drive SUV has you covered. The automatic transmission ensures smooth shifts, allowing you to focus on the road ahead. This 2013 Journey is the perfect combination of practicality, style, and performance, making it an excellent choice for families and individuals alike.

Here are a few of the features that will make you fall in love with this vehicle:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
  • Powerful 3.6L Engine: Experience responsive acceleration and a smooth ride.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
  • Stylish Silver Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving in any situation.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

