$7,299+ tax & licensing
2013 Fiat 500
2dr HB Sport
2013 Fiat 500
2dr HB Sport
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a stylish and fun-to-drive city car? Look no further than this 2013 Fiat 500 2dr HB Sport at Right Choice Auto. This silver hatchback with a black interior boasts a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission for effortless city driving. With only 110,000km on the odometer, this Fiat 500 is ready for many more adventures.
Enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, power locks, and keyless entry. Stay comfortable with air conditioning and heated mirrors, and drive with confidence thanks to anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. The Fiat 500 Sport also offers a sporty touch with bucket seats, fog lights, and a tilt steering wheel.
Here are five features that make this Fiat 500 Sport a standout:
- Sporty Styling: The Fiat 500 Sport stands out from the crowd with its unique design and sporty accents.
- Peppy Performance: The 1.4L 4-cylinder engine provides plenty of power for city driving and highway cruising.
- Convenient Features: Enjoy a comfortable and convenient driving experience with features like power windows, keyless entry, and heated mirrors.
- Safety First: Drive with peace of mind with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
- Fun Factor: The Fiat 500 Sport is a blast to drive and sure to turn heads wherever you go.
Visit Right Choice Auto today to see this stylish and fun-to-drive Fiat 500 in person.
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
