Looking for a stylish and fun-to-drive city car? Look no further than this 2013 Fiat 500 2dr HB Sport at Right Choice Auto. This silver hatchback with a black interior boasts a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission for effortless city driving. With only 110,000km on the odometer, this Fiat 500 is ready for many more adventures.

Enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, power locks, and keyless entry. Stay comfortable with air conditioning and heated mirrors, and drive with confidence thanks to anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. The Fiat 500 Sport also offers a sporty touch with bucket seats, fog lights, and a tilt steering wheel.

Here are five features that make this Fiat 500 Sport a standout:

Sporty Styling: The Fiat 500 Sport stands out from the crowd with its unique design and sporty accents.
Peppy Performance: The 1.4L 4-cylinder engine provides plenty of power for city driving and highway cruising.
Convenient Features: Enjoy a comfortable and convenient driving experience with features like power windows, keyless entry, and heated mirrors.
Safety First: Drive with peace of mind with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
Fun Factor: The Fiat 500 Sport is a blast to drive and sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Visit Right Choice Auto today to see this stylish and fun-to-drive Fiat 500 in person.

2013 Fiat 500

110,000 KM

$7,299

+ tax & licensing
2013 Fiat 500

2dr HB Sport

2013 Fiat 500

2dr HB Sport

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C3CFFBR5DT524980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a stylish and fun-to-drive city car? Look no further than this 2013 Fiat 500 2dr HB Sport at Right Choice Auto. This silver hatchback with a black interior boasts a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission for effortless city driving. With only 110,000km on the odometer, this Fiat 500 is ready for many more adventures.

Enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, power locks, and keyless entry. Stay comfortable with air conditioning and heated mirrors, and drive with confidence thanks to anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. The Fiat 500 Sport also offers a sporty touch with bucket seats, fog lights, and a tilt steering wheel.

Here are five features that make this Fiat 500 Sport a standout:

  1. Sporty Styling: The Fiat 500 Sport stands out from the crowd with its unique design and sporty accents.
  2. Peppy Performance: The 1.4L 4-cylinder engine provides plenty of power for city driving and highway cruising.
  3. Convenient Features: Enjoy a comfortable and convenient driving experience with features like power windows, keyless entry, and heated mirrors.
  4. Safety First: Drive with peace of mind with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
  5. Fun Factor: The Fiat 500 Sport is a blast to drive and sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Visit Right Choice Auto today to see this stylish and fun-to-drive Fiat 500 in person.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$7,299

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Fiat 500