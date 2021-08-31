2013 Fiat 500

$8,888 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 7 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7657747

7657747 Stock #: P6278A

P6278A VIN: 3C3CFFERXDT516174

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # P6278A

Mileage 143,761 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.