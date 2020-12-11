Menu
2013 Ford C-MAX

158,794 KM

Details Description Features

$9,599

+ tax & licensing
$9,599

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2013 Ford C-MAX

2013 Ford C-MAX

SEL

2013 Ford C-MAX

SEL

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,599

+ taxes & licensing

158,794KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6333974
  Stock #: 500486
  VIN: 1FADP5BU2DL500486

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Hybrid
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 5-door
  Mileage 158,794 KM

Vehicle Description

br/> KEY FEATURES: 2013 C-Max Hybrid, SEL, 2.0L 4cyl engine, White, leather interior, moonroof, heated seats, navigation, Hands-free tech package, remote start, rear backup camera, Back up sensors, Parking technology package, Premium audio, power windows power locks


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

