2013 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
210,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10661580
- VIN: 2FMDK4JC7DBB99964
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!
SUPER CLEAN Edge, ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!! Loaded with heated leater seats, sun roof, back up camera and so much more. ALL highway kms with a great service hostory. Has always been looked afater and it shows. Great car with 2 year warranty included !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2