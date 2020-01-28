2013 Ford Edge

<br/> KEY FEATURES: 2015 Edge SEL, all wheel drive, 3.5L V6 engine, automatic transmission, Gray, my Ford touch, sync voice-activated systems, reverse camera, sunroof, power liftgate, navigation, 20 inch chrome rims, heated front seats, reverse sensor, satellite radio and more.

<br/> Price includes safety and emission test. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

<br/> Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca or Text 226-241-9995 for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!



