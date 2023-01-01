$16,924+ tax & licensing
$16,924
+ taxes & licensing
Route 24 Auto
519-732-7478
2013 Ford Edge
2013 Ford Edge
SEL AWD Certified, 3.5 L V6 Engine, Rear View Camera, Navigation, Bluetooth, AWD
Route 24 Auto
534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-732-7478
$16,924
+ taxes & licensing
110,264KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9991046
- Stock #: FC35526
- VIN: 2FMDK4JC0DBC35526
- Exterior Colour DARK MAROON
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FC35526
- Mileage 110,264 KM
Certified, 3.5 L V6 Engine, Rear View Camera, Navigation, Bluetooth, AWD!
Buy this vehicle today at Route 24 Auto here in Brantford. We want your vehicle. Please call or text Ken 226-753-3585/Ezio 519-732-7478 for complete details.
For sale today on our lot in Brantford a beautiful, fully certified, our 2013 Ford Edge is an affordable Midsize SUV. Winner of the 2013 Best 2-Row Midsize SUV for the Money award. Currently the Ford Edge has a score of 8.0 out of 10, which is based on our evaluation of 91 pieces of research and data elements using various sources as reported by the U.S. News.
Our Edge offers a solid 3.5 L, six-cylinder engine giving 285-horsepower, an all-wheel drivetrain, 2 complete sets of wheels, six-speed automatic transmission. Our Edge has a relaxed ride and solid handling for a midsize SUV. Included features, Heated Leather Seating Surfaces, Bluetooth with Hands free technology, Navigation, 4.5 Inch screen, Climate Control System, Power Driver Seat, and so much more To apply right now for financing use this link: https://route24auto.ca/financing/
Buy this vehicle now. See dealer for details.
Having well over 20 years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best product quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory when purchasing and developed safeguards to weed out problem vehicles. Route 24 Auto takes pride in offering abroad range of financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy and consumer proposal. Please call or text Ezio 519-732-7478 or Ken 226-753-3585 for complete details. o~o
Route 24 Auto
534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8