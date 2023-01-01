Menu
2013 Ford Edge

110,264 KM

Details Description Features

$16,924

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,924

+ taxes & licensing

Route 24 Auto

519-732-7478

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

SEL AWD Certified, 3.5 L V6 Engine, Rear View Camera, Navigation, Bluetooth, AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Edge

SEL AWD Certified, 3.5 L V6 Engine, Rear View Camera, Navigation, Bluetooth, AWD

Location

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-732-7478

110,264KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9991046
  Stock #: FC35526
  VIN: 2FMDK4JC0DBC35526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK MAROON
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FC35526
  • Mileage 110,264 KM

Vehicle Description

Description
Certified, 3.5 L V6 Engine, Rear View Camera, Navigation, Bluetooth, AWD!
Buy this vehicle today at Route 24 Auto here in Brantford. We want your vehicle. Please call or text Ken 226-753-3585/Ezio 519-732-7478 for complete details.
For sale today on our lot in Brantford a beautiful, fully certified, our 2013 Ford Edge is an affordable Midsize SUV. Winner of the 2013 Best 2-Row Midsize SUV for the Money award. Currently the Ford Edge has a score of 8.0 out of 10, which is based on our evaluation of 91 pieces of research and data elements using various sources as reported by the U.S. News.
Our Edge offers a solid 3.5 L, six-cylinder engine giving 285-horsepower, an all-wheel drivetrain, 2 complete sets of wheels, six-speed automatic transmission. Our Edge has a relaxed ride and solid handling for a midsize SUV. Included features, Heated Leather Seating Surfaces, Bluetooth with Hands free technology, Navigation, 4.5 Inch screen, Climate Control System, Power Driver Seat, and so much more To apply right now for financing use this link: https://route24auto.ca/financing/
Buy this vehicle now. See dealer for details.
Having well over 20 years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best product quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory when purchasing and developed safeguards to weed out problem vehicles. Route 24 Auto takes pride in offering abroad range of financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy and consumer proposal. Please call or text Ezio 519-732-7478 or Ken 226-753-3585 for complete details. o~o

Brantford Car Loans, Brant Car Loans, Cambridge Car Loans, Hamilton Car Loans, Woodstock Car Loans, Simcoe Car Loans, Brantford Auto Financing, Brant Auto Financing, Cambridge Auto Financing, Woodstock Auto Financing, Simcoe Auto Financing, Brantford Used Cars, Brant Used Cars, Cambridge Used Cars, Hamilton Used Cars, Woodstock Used Cars, Simcoe Used Cars, Used Cars, Cheap Cars. Used Trucks, Cheap Trucks. Ford Trucks, GMC Trucks, Chevrolet Trucks, Hey Auto, CarGurus, Finance This, Car Pages.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Rear Seats Recline
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Route 24 Auto

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

