$14,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,499
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2013 Ford Escape
2013 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,499
+ taxes & licensing
125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10111833
- VIN: 1FMCU9G95DUD89366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!
SUPER CLEAN, like NEW...1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, dealer serviced. Loaded with bluetooth and more. Very very well maintained car. Recenbt tires, brakes, tune up and more. ALL WHEEL DRIVE model !! Just a great SUV !!
WE FINANCE EVERONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2