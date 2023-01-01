Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean, ALL WHEEL DRIVE Escape, 1 OWNER, LOADED with heated leather seats, back up camera, bluetooth and so much more. Extremely well looked after it and it shows with recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Ready to go anywhere !!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p>

2013 Ford Escape

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1700521081
  2. 1700521109
  3. 1700521112
  4. 1700521115
  5. 1700521117
  6. 1700521120
  7. 1700521122
  8. 1700521125
  9. 1700521127
  10. 1700521130
  11. 1700521132
  12. 1700521135
  13. 1700521137
  14. 1700521139
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX6DUB47765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean, ALL WHEEL DRIVE Escape, 1 OWNER, LOADED with heated leather seats, back up camera, bluetooth and so much more. Extremely well looked after it and it shows with recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Ready to go anywhere !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2013 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Escape SE AWD 145,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Laredo for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Laredo 190,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson 165,000 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape