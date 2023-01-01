$12,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SE AWD
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean, ALL WHEEL DRIVE Escape, 1 OWNER, LOADED with heated leather seats, back up camera, bluetooth and so much more. Extremely well looked after it and it shows with recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Ready to go anywhere !!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
