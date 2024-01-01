Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!</p><p>Super Clean ALL WHEEL DRIVE .. TOP OF THE LINE model. Fully loaded with heated seats, power sunroof, back up camera and MORE !! 2 sets of wheel with tires, Super clean and well maintained. Great SUV, ready to go !! </p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p>

2013 Ford Escape

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J95DUC89244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super Clean ALL WHEEL DRIVE .. TOP OF THE LINE model. Fully loaded with heated seats, power sunroof, back up camera and MORE !! 2 sets of wheel with tires, Super clean and well maintained. Great SUV, ready to go !! 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Ford Escape