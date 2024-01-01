Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Nice CLEAN ESCAPE TITANIUM !!!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE.. Just loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof, back up camera and so much more. Dealer serviced, extremely well looked after with a great service history. Recent tire, brakes, tune up and so much more. Great SUV that has been well looked after. Must see!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2013 Ford Escape

150,000 KM

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J99DUD73079

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Nice CLEAN ESCAPE TITANIUM !!!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE.. Just loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof, back up camera and so much more. Dealer serviced, extremely well looked after with a great service history. Recent tire, brakes, tune up and so much more. Great SUV that has been well looked after. Must see!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

