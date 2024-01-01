Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean TITANIUM, ALL WHEEL DRIVE Escape. Just loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof, back up camera and so much more. HAs been exceptionally maintained as well with recent tires, brakes, tune up.. Fully service resently  just completed. Drives liek new, NO ACCIDENTS, 2 owner car</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2013 Ford Escape

210,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
210,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J99DUC49698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean TITANIUM, ALL WHEEL DRIVE Escape. Just loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof, back up camera and so much more. HAs been exceptionally maintained as well with recent tires, brakes, tune up.. Fully service resently  just completed. Drives liek new, NO ACCIDENTS, 2 owner car

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Ford Escape