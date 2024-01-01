Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean ALL WHEEL DRIVE Escape SE... Loaded with heated leather seats, sun roof and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS, very very well looked after and it shows. Runs and drives like NEW... Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Ready to go !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2013 Ford Escape

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Escape

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1724079147
  2. 1724079150
  3. 1724079154
  4. 1724079158
  5. 1724079163
  6. 1724079167
  7. 1724079173
  8. 1724079180
  9. 1724079185
  10. 1724079190
  11. 1724079194
  12. 1724079198
  13. 1724079202
  14. 1724079205
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G93DUA18979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean ALL WHEEL DRIVE Escape SE... Loaded with heated leather seats, sun roof and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS, very very well looked after and it shows. Runs and drives like NEW... Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Ready to go !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2011 Kia Sorento 4WD 4dr V6 Auto for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Kia Sorento 4WD 4dr V6 Auto 175,000 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS 130,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury w/6-Passenger for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury w/6-Passenger 200,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape