$9,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean ALL WHEEL DRIVE Escape SE... Loaded with heated leather seats, sun roof and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS, very very well looked after and it shows. Runs and drives like NEW... Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Ready to go !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Vehicle Features
